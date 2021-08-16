International Petroleum Co. (OTCMKTS:IPCFF) Short Interest Down 67.7% in July

International Petroleum Co. (OTCMKTS:IPCFF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a decrease of 67.7% from the July 15th total of 19,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Several equities research analysts have commented on IPCFF shares. Scotiabank upgraded shares of International Petroleum to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of International Petroleum from C$6.50 to C$9.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of International Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of International Petroleum stock remained flat at $$4.63 during midday trading on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.67. International Petroleum has a twelve month low of $1.45 and a twelve month high of $4.90.

International Petroleum Corp. operates as an exploration company. The firm engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas. It operates through the following geographical segments: Malaysia, France and Netherlands. The company was founded by Adolf H. Lundin on January 13, 2017 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

