Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV) Short Interest Update

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 92,300 shares, an increase of 167.5% from the July 15th total of 34,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 986,605 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,053,000 after purchasing an additional 31,706 shares during the period. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 63.6% in the first quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 76,025 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 29,548 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,035,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VCV traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $14.11. 77,407 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,440. Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $12.03 and a 52-week high of $14.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.98.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.0475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%.

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to seek to provide common shareholders with current income exempt from federal and California income taxes, consistent with preservation of capital. The company was headquartered on December 21, 1992 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

