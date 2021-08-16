Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PSL) Short Interest Down 47.4% in July

Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PSL) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 47.4% from the July 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 31,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,967,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF by 163.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 5,659 shares during the period. Kalos Management Inc. boosted its position in Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 3,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,443,000.

Shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Monday, hitting $92.33. 1,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,025. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.01. Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $74.92 and a 52-week high of $98.53.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.352 per share. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This is a positive change from Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

About Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Consumer Staples Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Consumer Staples Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stocks of consumer staples companies.

