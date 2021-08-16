Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. trimmed its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 46.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QQQ stock opened at $368.82 on Monday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $260.11 and a 52-week high of $369.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $356.80.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.397 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

