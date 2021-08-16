Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) Short Interest Update

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 46,500 shares, an increase of 239.4% from the July 15th total of 13,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 76,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $146,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $189,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. 13.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:IQI opened at $13.74 on Monday. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.06 and a fifty-two week high of $13.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.0509 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%.

About Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

