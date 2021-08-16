Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCM) Short Interest Update

Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCM) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decline of 56.3% from the July 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSCM. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF by 65.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF by 937.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF during the first quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF during the second quarter worth $217,000.

Shares of NASDAQ PSCM traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $65.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,801. Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF has a 12-month low of $38.08 and a 12-month high of $69.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.65.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.167 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Materials Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Materials Index (Index). The Index is designed to measure the overall performance of common stocks of United States basic materials companies. These companies are principally engaged in the business of producing raw materials, including paper or wood products, chemicals, construction materials, and mining and metals.

