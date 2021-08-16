Investors Financial Group LLC Boosts Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Investors Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 14.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 983 shares during the period. Investors Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 111.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 789,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $126,361,000 after buying an additional 7,658,680 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth about $212,572,000. GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth about $151,346,000. TownSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1,728.6% during the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 610,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,534,000 after buying an additional 577,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 292,066.3% during the first quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 520,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $83,188,000 after buying an additional 519,878 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLD traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $167.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 276,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,942,594. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $168.86. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $157.13 and a 52-week high of $189.40.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

