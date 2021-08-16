Investors Financial Group LLC Boosts Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Investors Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 52.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,027 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 11,084 shares during the quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of F. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 2,228.8% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,585 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 1,198.1% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 148.2% during the first quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 2,968 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 6,000.0% during the first quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 3,050 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 48.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Ford Motor news, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total transaction of $972,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 109,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,776,994.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 37,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total value of $554,475.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 153,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,276,559.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 112,414 shares of company stock worth $1,745,775 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE F traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $13.46. The company had a trading volume of 833,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,453,781. The stock has a market cap of $53.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.21. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $6.41 and a 12-month high of $16.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.44.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.16. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 24.26% and a net margin of 2.50%. Research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on Ford Motor from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Wolfe Research upgraded Ford Motor from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Ford Motor from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.82.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

