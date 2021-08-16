Investors Financial Group LLC Grows Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Investors Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 2.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,571 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Investors Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fundamentun LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 27,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,625,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 49,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,832,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 114,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,712,000 after purchasing an additional 4,243 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.8% in the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 340,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,369,000 after purchasing an additional 30,359 shares during the period. Finally, One Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 16,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,519,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $1.76 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $446.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 199,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,336,385. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $320.92 and a 1 year high of $447.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $434.02.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

