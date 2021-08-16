Investors Financial Group LLC Purchases 409 Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Investors Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Graco were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Graco by 503.4% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Graco by 316.5% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Graco during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Graco during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in Graco by 147.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. 72.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.48, for a total value of $1,020,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GGG shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Graco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Graco from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.60.

NYSE GGG traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $78.28. 1,372 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 691,795. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.01. Graco Inc. has a one year low of $56.05 and a one year high of $80.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.60.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $507.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.01 million. Graco had a net margin of 23.76% and a return on equity of 31.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. Analysts predict that Graco Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Investors of record on Monday, July 19th were paid a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 16th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

Graco Profile

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

