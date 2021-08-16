Investors Research Corp Boosts Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,054 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,557 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Investors Research Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHX. 55I LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 10.3% in the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 97,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,362,000 after acquiring an additional 9,138 shares during the period. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 140,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,489,000 after buying an additional 6,610 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 20.9% in the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,060,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,841,000 after buying an additional 183,547 shares during the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 18.1% in the first quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after buying an additional 2,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 229,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,840,000 after buying an additional 3,083 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHX traded down $0.55 on Monday, reaching $107.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 768,616. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $104.94. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $76.81 and a 12-month high of $108.09.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.