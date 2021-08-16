Investors Research Corp Boosts Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Investors Research Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 99.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,859 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 929 shares during the quarter. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VCSH. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 55.1% in the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at about $83,000. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth about $110,000. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at about $243,000.

NASDAQ:VCSH traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $82.65. 9,359 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,037,049. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $82.11 and a 52-week high of $83.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $82.71.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.108 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%.

