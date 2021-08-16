Investors Research Corp Has $271,000 Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,258 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 325 shares during the quarter. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 173,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,927,000 after buying an additional 2,036 shares during the period. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,461,000. Relative Value Partners Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 37.1% during the first quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 358,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,588,000 after buying an additional 96,927 shares during the last quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.4% in the second quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. now owns 288,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,882,000 after buying an additional 19,869 shares during the period. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 16.0% during the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 91,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,719,000 after acquiring an additional 12,633 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VEA stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $52.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,589,429. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.04. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $39.13 and a 52 week high of $53.43.

