Investors Research Corp Purchases 684 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 100.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,363 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $84,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,281.3% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 230.0% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VGSH traded up $0.03 on Monday, reaching $61.49. 2,570 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,622,258. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $61.36 and a one year high of $62.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.48.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a $0.018 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Article: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.