Investors Research Corp Raises Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Investors Research Corp lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,887 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Shares of SPHD traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $44.70. The stock had a trading volume of 24,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 815,418. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.25. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.77 and a fifty-two week high of $46.49.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.