Investors Research Corp Sells 4,250 Shares of Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF)

Investors Research Corp lowered its stake in shares of Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) by 27.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,250 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Greif were worth $678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GEF. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Greif during the 4th quarter valued at about $15,118,000. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. bought a new position in shares of Greif during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,678,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Greif by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 456,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,012,000 after purchasing an additional 31,405 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Greif by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 78,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,448,000 after purchasing an additional 24,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Greif by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 747,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,594,000 after purchasing an additional 24,367 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.02% of the company’s stock.

GEF stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $63.00. The stock had a trading volume of 511 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,075. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Greif, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.95 and a 52 week high of $66.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.40.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.07. Greif had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Greif, Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. Greif’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.66%.

GEF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Greif from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Greif from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Greif from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Greif from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Greif from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Greif currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.83.

Greif, Inc engages in the production of industrial packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging and Services, Paper Packaging and Services, Flexible Products and Services, and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging and Services segment involves the production and sale of rigid industrial packaging products, such as steel, fibre and plastic drums, rigid intermediate bulk containers, closure systems for industrial packaging products, transit protection products, water bottles and reconditioned containers, and services, such as container life cycle services, blending, filling and other packaging services, logistics and warehousing.

