Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) Shares Sold by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. lessened its holdings in Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,796 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,139 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Invitae were worth $1,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVTA. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invitae by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 164,359 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,872,000 after acquiring an additional 21,993 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Invitae during the first quarter valued at $2,857,000. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invitae by 36.5% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,871 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,899,000 after acquiring an additional 20,271 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Invitae by 2.5% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 172,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,572,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Invitae by 163.6% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 13,544 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 8,405 shares during the period. 87.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NVTA opened at $26.09 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.46. The company has a current ratio of 12.30, a quick ratio of 5.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.86 and a beta of 1.86. Invitae Co. has a 1 year low of $25.24 and a 1 year high of $61.59.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.20). Invitae had a negative return on equity of 26.29% and a negative net margin of 149.68%. On average, research analysts forecast that Invitae Co. will post -2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Invitae news, CFO Shelly D. Guyer sold 3,424 shares of Invitae stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.49, for a total transaction of $94,125.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Kenneth D. Knight sold 28,010 shares of Invitae stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.49, for a total value of $769,994.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 101,026 shares of company stock worth $3,019,706. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NVTA shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Invitae in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Invitae from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Invitae from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Invitae in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Invitae from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.20.

About Invitae

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, integrates genetic information into healthcare decision-making by clinicians and patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, oncology, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases.

