Ironwood Financial llc Acquires 1,209 Shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JKD)

Ironwood Financial llc lifted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JKD) by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,612 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Financial llc’s holdings in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF were worth $98,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 289.3% during the 2nd quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 93,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,664,000 after purchasing an additional 69,300 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 30,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,734,000 after purchasing an additional 8,747 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 28,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,345,000 after purchasing an additional 8,060 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $689,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 8,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 6,288 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

JKD stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $221.91. The company had a trading volume of 11,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,442. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.14. iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $122.90 and a fifty-two week high of $224.94.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Morningstar Large Core Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Core Index (the Core Index). The Core Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited average growth and value characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

See Also: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.