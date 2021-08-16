Ironwood Financial llc Has $1.38 Million Holdings in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ)

Ironwood Financial llc decreased its position in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,563 shares during the period. Ironwood Financial llc’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF were worth $1,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEJ. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 177,270.0% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,813,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,459,000 after buying an additional 3,811,305 shares during the period. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF in the first quarter valued at $65,239,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its stake in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 65.0% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,963,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,315 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF in the first quarter valued at $31,235,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 98.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,073,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,348,000 after purchasing an additional 533,251 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF alerts:

PEJ traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $48.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 706,857. Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF has a 52 week low of $29.68 and a 52 week high of $55.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.84.

PowerShares Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by thoroughly evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.