Ironwood Financial llc Has $51,000 Stock Position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

Ironwood Financial llc raised its holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) by 2,285.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 334 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Ironwood Financial llc’s holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 125.0% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the first quarter valued at $37,000.

Shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF stock traded down $4.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $145.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,468,393. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a one year low of $97.38 and a one year high of $191.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.84.

