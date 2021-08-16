Ironwood Financial llc Has $660,000 Stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Ironwood Financial llc decreased its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 247 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Financial llc’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 52.2% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 70 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SOXX stock traded down $4.40 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $450.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,108,131. The company’s 50 day moving average is $444.98. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $286.18 and a fifty-two week high of $471.38.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

