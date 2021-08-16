Ironwood Financial llc Lowers Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

Ironwood Financial llc trimmed its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 362,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112,792 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF makes up 2.3% of Ironwood Financial llc’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Ironwood Financial llc’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $7,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCM. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000.

NYSEARCA:BSCM traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $21.58. 2,875 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 407,852. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.59. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $21.54 and a twelve month high of $21.90.

