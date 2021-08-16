Ironwood Financial llc Sells 3,116 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Ironwood Financial llc lowered its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,116 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 0.9% of Ironwood Financial llc’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Ironwood Financial llc’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SHY. America First Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares during the period. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC now owns 184,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,912,000 after buying an additional 3,594 shares during the last quarter. Cordant Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 5,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. now owns 91,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,850,000 after buying an additional 29,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 157.9% in the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 42,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,689,000 after buying an additional 26,216 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $86.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,665,434. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $86.06 and a 52-week high of $86.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a $0.012 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%.

