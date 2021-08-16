Ironwood Financial llc Sells 96 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Ironwood Financial llc decreased its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the period. Ironwood Financial llc’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 1.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,615,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,702,386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192,513 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,232,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,938,997,000 after acquiring an additional 550,676 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,730,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,026,989,000 after acquiring an additional 2,393,757 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 18,422,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,993,683,000 after acquiring an additional 90,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,496,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,244,137,000 after acquiring an additional 57,833 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded up $1.71 on Monday, reaching $118.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 230,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,752,743. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.11 and a 52-week high of $119.15. The company has a market cap of $208.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $115.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 154.24%. The business had revenue of $13.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.24%.

ABBV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.08 price objective on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AbbVie has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.01.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

