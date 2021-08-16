iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) Shares Bought by Parkside Investments LLC

Parkside Investments LLC grew its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 662,475 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 94,345 shares during the period. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 7.0% of Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Parkside Investments LLC owned 0.14% of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $36,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IGSB. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 14.9% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 288,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,833,000 after purchasing an additional 37,552 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 22.9% during the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 3,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 72,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 40,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086 shares during the period.

NASDAQ IGSB opened at $54.74 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.81. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $54.48 and a one year high of $55.30.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a $0.068 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%.

