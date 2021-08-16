iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Short Interest Update

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 55,700 shares, a drop of 82.5% from the July 15th total of 317,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 356,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $78,000.

NASDAQ IUSG traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $105.49. 913 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 411,869. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $75.94 and a 52-week high of $106.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.15.

Further Reading: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.