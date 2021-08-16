iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) is Morris Retirement Advisors LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Morris Retirement Advisors LLC cut its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,469 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for 3.1% of Morris Retirement Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $3,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in QUAL. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. G&S Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 16.9% in the first quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 7,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 211.5% in the first quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 74,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,176,000 after acquiring an additional 50,667 shares in the last quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 9.4% in the first quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 10,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at $32,000.

QUAL traded up $0.55 during trading on Monday, hitting $139.61. The company had a trading volume of 526,113 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $134.37. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.96 and a 1-year high of $88.63.

