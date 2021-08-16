iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Purchased by Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 12.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 183,951 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,201 shares during the quarter. iShares MBS ETF accounts for about 1.9% of Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $19,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the second quarter worth $32,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the first quarter worth $49,000. Investors Research Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 30.4% during the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the first quarter worth $68,000.

Shares of NASDAQ MBB traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $108.56. 9,698 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,693,109. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $108.38. iShares MBS ETF has a twelve month low of $107.91 and a twelve month high of $110.81.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%.

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

