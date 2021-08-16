iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Shares Purchased by New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc.

New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) by 14.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,332 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,394 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $7,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ACWX. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,759,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 85,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 17.5% in the first quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 6,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF alerts:

ACWX stock opened at $56.99 on Monday. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a twelve month low of $44.71 and a twelve month high of $59.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.40.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.