iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) Shares Sold by Perennial Investment Advisors LLC

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) by 3.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 424 shares during the quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF were worth $1,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MCHI. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF by 60.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,851,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,234,000 after acquiring an additional 698,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,001,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,822,000 after acquiring an additional 48,837 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 915,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,481,000 after acquiring an additional 12,849 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF by 9.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 884,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,240,000 after acquiring an additional 73,119 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF by 13.6% during the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 621,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,775,000 after acquiring an additional 74,228 shares during the period.

Shares of MCHI opened at $71.20 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.28. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 1-year low of $66.16 and a 1-year high of $97.55.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.177 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

