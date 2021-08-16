iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Purchased by Private Wealth Advisors LLC

Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,382 shares during the period. Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Country Trust Bank grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 47.4% during the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 45.7% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 66.2% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $48,000. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EEM stock opened at $51.73 on Monday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $42.29 and a 52 week high of $58.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.62.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

