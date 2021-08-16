iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) Shares Purchased by AlphaStar Capital Management LLC

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 73.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,815 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,659 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $115,000.

Get iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF alerts:

Shares of PFF opened at $39.39 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.16. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.53 and a fifty-two week high of $39.49.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.151 per share. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd.

About iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

Recommended Story: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.