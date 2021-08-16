iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Sold by Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV

Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 136 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $2,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 211.6% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 171,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,275,000 after purchasing an additional 116,552 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $534,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 60,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,340,000 after acquiring an additional 2,804 shares during the period. City Holding Co. boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 2,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 130.3% during the 1st quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 11,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,753,000 after acquiring an additional 6,543 shares during the period.

Shares of IWD traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $162.54. The stock had a trading volume of 94,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,759,123. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $113.57 and a 52 week high of $163.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $159.43.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

