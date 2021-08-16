iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Acquired by Cordasco Financial Network

Cordasco Financial Network raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up about 14.7% of Cordasco Financial Network’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Cordasco Financial Network’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $21,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 38.6% during the second quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 8,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297 shares during the last quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,908,000. Petix & Botte Co increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 88.8% in the first quarter. Petix & Botte Co now owns 19,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after purchasing an additional 9,331 shares during the last quarter. Country Trust Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 137,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,430,000 after purchasing an additional 3,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 7.4% in the first quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 9,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM traded down $2.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $218.98. The company had a trading volume of 2,006,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,525,684. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $142.09 and a twelve month high of $234.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $224.61.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

