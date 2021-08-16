iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Shares Bought by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 96.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 878 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWV. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,274,000 after buying an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the second quarter valued at $148,000.

Get iShares Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF stock opened at $264.21 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $257.39. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $186.62 and a fifty-two week high of $264.32.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

Featured Story: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.