iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Shares Sold by Cordasco Financial Network

Cordasco Financial Network lowered its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 3000 ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Cordasco Financial Network’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Cordasco Financial Network’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $1,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IWV. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $126,000.

Get iShares Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

IWV traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $264.10. 435 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,867. The business has a 50 day moving average of $257.39. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1 year low of $186.62 and a 1 year high of $264.32.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

Read More: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.