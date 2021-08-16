iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Shares Bought by Investors Research Corp

Investors Research Corp raised its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) by 49.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,107 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,351 shares during the period. iShares S&P 100 ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Investors Research Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $1,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,101,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,143,000 after purchasing an additional 44,316 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 947,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,342,000 after purchasing an additional 41,658 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 825,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,367,000 after acquiring an additional 3,235 shares in the last quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 429,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,321,000 after acquiring an additional 7,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 415,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,697,000 after acquiring an additional 3,803 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:OEF traded down $1.73 on Monday, hitting $203.39. The company had a trading volume of 3,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,165. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $148.59 and a 52-week high of $205.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $198.34.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

