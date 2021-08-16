iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Stake Lessened by USA Financial Portformulas Corp

USA Financial Portformulas Corp lessened its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) by 10.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 201 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of OEF. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 8,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 31.9% during the first quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 35.3% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 15.4% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

OEF stock opened at $205.12 on Monday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $148.59 and a 1-year high of $205.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $198.34.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

