iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Purchased by Ironwood Financial llc

Ironwood Financial llc boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 41,083 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for about 3.3% of Ironwood Financial llc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Ironwood Financial llc’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $11,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 14.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 158,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,059,000 after buying an additional 20,065 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,358,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Camden National Bank lifted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 9,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 13,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter.

IJH traded down $0.95 during trading on Monday, reaching $271.89. The company had a trading volume of 56,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,282,814. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12 month low of $175.98 and a 12 month high of $277.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $268.55.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

