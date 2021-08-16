iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Position Boosted by Rodgers & Associates LTD

Rodgers & Associates LTD raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,336 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $4,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Avion Wealth grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 193.5% during the 1st quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1,135.7% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2,835.8% in the 1st quarter. Clark Financial Advisors now owns 14,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 13,782 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVE opened at $151.72 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $148.34. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $108.20 and a 52 week high of $152.23.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

