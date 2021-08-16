iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) Shares Purchased by New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc.

New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 180,977 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,646 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF accounts for approximately 4.4% of New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $20,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYJ. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 50.0% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 49.5% during the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the first quarter valued at about $50,000.

Shares of IYJ opened at $114.12 on Monday. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a 12-month low of $123.05 and a 12-month high of $158.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $111.68.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

