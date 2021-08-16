iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Reaches New 52-Week High at $104.99

iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $104.99 and last traded at $104.98, with a volume of 422034 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $104.85.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $100.23.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 81,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,258 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 867,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $76,112,000 after acquiring an additional 13,549 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in iShares US Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,170,000. RFG Holdings Inc. lifted its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Holdings Inc. now owns 11,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in iShares US Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

