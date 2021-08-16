Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Shares Purchased by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,799 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,878 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $8,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 59.9% in the 1st quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 227 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Stacey E. Zengel sold 2,347 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.01, for a total transaction of $389,625.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JKHY has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $179.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.38.

Shares of NASDAQ JKHY opened at $177.12 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.16 billion, a PE ratio of 45.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.60. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $141.65 and a 12 month high of $200.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $168.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Jack Henry & Associates declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, May 17th that allows the company to buyback 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

