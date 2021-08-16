JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 208,600 shares, an increase of 311.4% from the July 15th total of 50,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 365,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

In related news, major shareholder Benefit Street Partners Llc bought 283,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.10 per share, for a total transaction of $2,863,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in JAKKS Pacific during the 1st quarter worth $130,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in JAKKS Pacific by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 230,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after buying an additional 91,500 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in JAKKS Pacific by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 90,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 43,719 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in JAKKS Pacific during the 1st quarter worth $137,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in JAKKS Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth $1,075,000. Institutional investors own 20.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:JAKK opened at $12.49 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $123.35 million, a PE ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 2.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.63, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.24. JAKKS Pacific has a 1-year low of $3.50 and a 1-year high of $15.54.

JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.49) by $1.11. JAKKS Pacific had a negative net margin of 3.37% and a positive return on equity of 519.77%. Analysts anticipate that JAKKS Pacific will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JAKKS Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th.

About JAKKS Pacific

JAKKS Pacific, Inc develops, produces, and markets toys, consumables, and electronics and related products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Toys/Consumer Products and Halloween. It offers action figures and accessories, such as licensed characters; toy vehicles and accessories; dolls and accessories, including small, large, fashion, and baby dolls based on licenses, as well as infant and pre-school products; private label products; and foot-to-floor ride-on products, inflatable environments, tents, and wagons.

