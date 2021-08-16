Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) Stock Position Reduced by Investors Financial Group LLC

Investors Financial Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,030 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Investors Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Investors Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF were worth $1,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VNLA. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $151,000.

Shares of VNLA traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $50.15. The stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,027. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.17. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 52 week low of $50.10 and a 52 week high of $50.52.

