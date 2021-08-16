Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Airbnb in a research note issued on Friday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.82 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.89. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Airbnb’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.36.

ABNB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Gordon Haskett upgraded Airbnb from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Truist Securities lowered their price target on Airbnb from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb in a report on Friday, July 16th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Airbnb from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Airbnb from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.97.

NASDAQ ABNB opened at $152.76 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $146.21. Airbnb has a twelve month low of $121.50 and a twelve month high of $219.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.33 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.84.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 1,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total transaction of $156,040.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,172,459.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.13, for a total transaction of $3,528,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 224,327 shares in the company, valued at $31,659,269.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,727,795 shares of company stock worth $394,072,582. Corporate insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 265.8% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 12,287,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,881,637,000 after purchasing an additional 8,928,106 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 180.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,104,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,547,347,000 after purchasing an additional 6,503,302 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 133.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,903,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,289,000 after purchasing an additional 4,513,275 shares in the last quarter. Greylock Xiii GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Airbnb during the second quarter valued at approximately $862,284,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 58.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,364,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608,724 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.75% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

