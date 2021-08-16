Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for National Australia Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:NABZY)

National Australia Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:NABZY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of National Australia Bank in a research report issued on Thursday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Johnson now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.79 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.78. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for National Australia Bank’s FY2023 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

NABZY has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut National Australia Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered National Australia Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 31st.

Shares of National Australia Bank stock opened at $10.20 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $67.16 billion, a PE ratio of 26.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.90. National Australia Bank has a 1-year low of $5.90 and a 1-year high of $10.91.

National Australia Bank Company Profile

National Australia Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services. Its services include banking, credit and access card facilities, leasing, housing and general finance, international banking, investment banking, wealth management, funds management and custodian, trustee and nominee services.

