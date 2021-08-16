Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL)

Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Atreca in a report released on Wednesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Song now expects that the company will earn ($0.77) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.71). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Atreca’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.83) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.03) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.05) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.46) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.28) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($3.28) EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atreca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Atreca from $17.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Atreca from $27.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Atreca in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Atreca in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Atreca presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

Shares of NASDAQ BCEL opened at $5.79 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.92. Atreca has a 52-week low of $4.80 and a 52-week high of $20.29.

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.03).

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BCEL. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Atreca during the first quarter worth $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Atreca by 438.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Atreca during the first quarter valued at $55,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atreca during the first quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Atreca during the fourth quarter valued at $173,000. 65.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Atreca

Atreca, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops novel therapeutics and immunotherapies based on a deep understanding of the human immune response. Its technology leverages next-generation sequencing to identify the set of functional antibodies produced in patients during an immune response. The company was founded by Robert Axtell, Guy Cavet, Jeremy Sokolove, Tito A.

