Jefferies Financial Group Initiates Coverage on Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR)

Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, JMP Securities initiated coverage on Paycor HCM in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Paycor HCM stock opened at $35.15 on Monday. Paycor HCM has a 52 week low of $24.00 and a 52 week high of $36.96.

Paycor HCM Inc creates Human Capital Management software. Paycor HCM Inc is based in CINCINNATI.

