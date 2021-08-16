Jefferies Financial Group Raises Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) Price Target to $85.00

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) had its price target raised by Jefferies Financial Group from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

VSCO has been the topic of several other research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Victoria’s Secret in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley initiated coverage on Victoria’s Secret in a research note on Thursday. They set a buy rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Victoria’s Secret in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set an overweight rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group initiated coverage on Victoria’s Secret in a research note on Thursday. They set a market perform rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $89.60.

Shares of NYSE:VSCO opened at $74.77 on Friday. Victoria’s Secret has a 12 month low of $47.97 and a 12 month high of $76.00.

Victoria’s Secret & Co is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio.

